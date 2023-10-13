Penn State is set to take on UMass in Happy Valley this Saturday following its idle week. The Nittany Lions welcome the Minute Men to Beaver Stadium as over 40 point favorites and will be looking to tune things up before its much anticipated matchup with Ohio State on October 21. An idle week followed by a home game in which the team is just about six touchdown favorites should allow some injured Nittany Lions to recover prior to the matchup with the Buckeyes. Here is who could be in or out this Saturday.



Penn State

Prior to the idle week, Penn State took on Northwestern and won by 28 despite it being a hard fought game in the first half. Left guard JB Nelson was carted off the field in the first half and did not return while Kaytron Allen was also forced to leave for the remainder of the game. Two weeks later, Allen has returned to the practice field while JB Nelson has still been sidelined at least for the open viewing portion of practice. James Franklin gave no updates on Nelson’s status aside from the fact that it is not a season-ending injury. Another player on the offensive side of the ball who’s name continues to appear on the injury report is wide receiver Trey Wallace. Wallace has not started out wide since the second game of the year and was back at practice this week following his questionable status against Northwestern where he’d end up sitting out. Aside from that, Penn State is in relatively solid shape injury wise especially on the defensive side of the ball.



UMass