Redshirt Tracker: Which true freshmen have burned their redshirt?

Penn State Football has reached the midpoint of the 2024 season with a perfect 6-0 record. So far, 14 members of the Nittany Lions' 26-member 2024 signing class have seen the field. But which true freshmen have already burned their redshirts, and which could burn theirs in the second half of the season?
Happy Valley Insider takes a closer look below.
PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
BURNED REDSHIRTS
- CB
- CB
- RB
- WR
- WDE
- OLB
- OT
- DT
- OLB
- RB