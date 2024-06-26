James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions coaching staff continue to rack up the recruiting wins. On Wednesday, Penn State landed another four-star prospect, this time from 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive end Jayden Woods.
The Rivals250 prospect is ranked as the 212th best player overall in the 2025 recruiting class and the eighth best weak side defensive end. He's also a top-five prospect out of Kansas.
Woods committed to the Nittany Lions over primarily Wisconsin, Purdue, and Tennessee. He also held offers from Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, and USC.
Woods is the 19th commitment for Penn State in their 2025 recruiting class and the eighth 2025 prospect to commit to the program this month (and ninth overall). The Shawnee, Kansas native is the third defensive end to commit to Penn State in the cycle joining Maryland three-star prospect Cortez Harris and Texas defensive-end Max Granville.
Woods is the 11th four-star commitment in Penn State's 2025 recruiting class and propels them into the No. 4 spot in the Rivals team recruiting rankings, only now sitting behind Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Alabama.
