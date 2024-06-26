Advertisement
Published Jun 26, 2024
Rivals250 DE Jayden Woods commits to Penn State Football
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions coaching staff continue to rack up the recruiting wins. On Wednesday, Penn State landed another four-star prospect, this time from 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive end Jayden Woods.

The Rivals250 prospect is ranked as the 212th best player overall in the 2025 recruiting class and the eighth best weak side defensive end. He's also a top-five prospect out of Kansas.

Woods committed to the Nittany Lions over primarily Wisconsin, Purdue, and Tennessee. He also held offers from Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, and USC.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement
school logo
profile image
5.8
rating
212
natl
4
st
8
pos
Jayden
Woods
5.8
rating
6'3"|230 lbs|WDE
Mill Valley
Shawnee, KS
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
6/26/2024

Woods is the 19th commitment for Penn State in their 2025 recruiting class and the eighth 2025 prospect to commit to the program this month (and ninth overall). The Shawnee, Kansas native is the third defensive end to commit to Penn State in the cycle joining Maryland three-star prospect Cortez Harris and Texas defensive-end Max Granville.

Woods is the 11th four-star commitment in Penn State's 2025 recruiting class and propels them into the No. 4 spot in the Rivals team recruiting rankings, only now sitting behind Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Alabama.

Penn State 2025 Recruiting Class
POS.NAMESTSTARSRTGDATE

RB

Kiandrea Barker

FL

4

5.8

4/16/23

RB

Tiqwai Hayes

PA

4

5.8

9/25/23

TE

Brady O'Hara

PA

3

5.7

9/26/23

QB

Bekkem Kritza

CO

4

5.8

11/14/23

DB

Xxavier Thomas

PA

3

5.6

12/21/23

OL

Owen Aliciene

CT

3

5.8

1/24/24

LB

Alex Tatsch

PA

4

5.8

2/4/24

LB

Dayshaun Burnett

PA

4

5.8

2/7/24

OL

Michael Troutman

NJ

3

5.5

2/11/24

WR

Lyrick Samuel

NY

3

5.5

2/16/24

TE

Matt Henderson

VA

4

5.8

5/8/24

CB

Daryus Dixson

CA

4

5.9

6/10/24

CB

Jahmir Joseph

PA

4

5.7

6/17/24

S

Antonio Branch Jr

FL

3

5.7

6/19/24

RB

Jabree Coleman

PA

4

5.9

6/22/24

DE

Cortez Harris

MD

3

5.7

6/23/24

WR

Braswell Thomas

NJ

4

5.8

6/23/24

DE

Max Granville

TX

4

5.8

6/24/24

DE

Jayden Woods

KS

4

5.8

6/26/24

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

Advertisement
Advertisement