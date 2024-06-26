James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions coaching staff continue to rack up the recruiting wins. On Wednesday, Penn State landed another four-star prospect, this time from 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive end Jayden Woods.



The Rivals250 prospect is ranked as the 212th best player overall in the 2025 recruiting class and the eighth best weak side defensive end. He's also a top-five prospect out of Kansas.



Woods committed to the Nittany Lions over primarily Wisconsin, Purdue, and Tennessee. He also held offers from Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, and USC.

