Score Predictions for Penn State Football versus Ohio State Buckeyes

It's almost time for Penn State Football as the Nittany Lions are back home this weekend for a Top Five matchup with the No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes coming to Beaver Stadium for a Big Noon Kickoff showdown.

DYLAN CALLAGHAN-CROLEY — Penn State: 17 || Ohio State: 20

I believe the last two years I have picked Penn State and that of course, did not work out in my favor. Entering Saturday afternoon, I really do think Penn State has the chance to win this game and come away with a statement win. I really, really do. That being said, I have been spurned one too many times in this game for Penn State for me to pick them on Saturday. Before I'm willing to pick Penn State again in this game, they need to show me that they can beat Ohio State, and to do so without a blocked field goal. I think James Franklin is a great coach, I think the big game narrative has gotten a little silly but at the same time, the record is what the record is for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions. With that I'm picking Ohio State.

However, I do think Penn State is in a good spot to win this game despite the injuries. Drew Allar is as of now expected to play according to reports and with the junior, the Nittany Lions can take advantage of this Ohio State secondary that has been weaker than expected this season. It will be an interesting battle between the Nittany Lions offensive line and the Ohio State defensive line, the Buckeyes don't have overly twitchy edge rushers this season even with Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau, the injury to Anthony Donkoh is a tough one though for the Nittany Lions.

Defensively, I think Penn State will be able to slow down the Ohio State offense but you're not going to completely shut them down either. If Dani Dennis-Sutton can go, that will be a big win for Penn State in this battle, if he can't they'll need Amin Vanover to have another terrific performance this weekend after being impressive against Wisconsin. Penn State should be able to slow down the Ohio State rushing attack considering the recent struggles that they've had in recent weeks.

The key for Penn State will be to contain Will Howard in this game. The Pennsylvania native will need to make plays with his feet for Ohio State to win this game. All that being said, I'm taking Ohio State 20-17. I think the Nittany Lions will be right there and in it throughout the game but just won't have enough in them to pull it out.

MARTY LEAP — Penn State: 17 || Ohio State: 27

If Penn State was fully healthy, my prediction might be different. Ohio State's secondary is most susceptible to explosive pass plays. They weren't burnt by this against Oregon and Nebraska left enough points on the field to flip the outcome due to Dylan Raiola missing open wide receivers. Without Drew Allar's health being a certain, it's hard for me to have faith in the Penn State passing attack.

Penn State's defensive line appears to have a huge advantage over a injury riddled Buckeye offensive line, but the uncertainty around Dani Dennis-Sutton could lessen that advantage. Furthermore, even with injuries the Buckeye offensive line is better than they showed against Nebraska last weekend.

In the end, I just can not bring myself to pick the Nittany Lions here. From top to bottom, I still believe the Buckeyes have the most talented roster in college football. That combined with key Penn State injuries, don't overlook the Anthony Donkoh injury when it comes to blocking JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, is why I'm picking the Buckeyes. Unlike past seasons, however, due to the 12-team playoff a loss does not have nearly the impact it once would have on Penn State's CFP hopes.

RICHIE O'LEARY — Penn State: 27 || Ohio State: 24

Penn State Football has seen several slow starts this season, but I will say despite those starts this year's team feels a little bit different. In each of those games, no matter what the circumstances were, they were always able to find a way to win. I think that type of winning will carry over this weekend when they welcome a very tough Ohio State team to town.

Now injuries will obviously play a bit of a factor here for both sides, but as long as QB Drew Allar can go I'm riding with Penn State here. The combination of Allar, the RB duo of Singleton / Allen, TE Tyler Warren and let's not forget Andy Kotelnicki, I think they will empty the entire playbook for this one. With that being said, expect it to be close one as Ryan Day is arguably coaching for his job at this point. At the end of it, I see this one coming down to special teams and Ryan Barker has proven to have ice in his veins, so I see him hitting the game clinching field goal late game.

DUB JELLISON — Penn State: 20 || Ohio State: 24

This game represents all that Penn State has been working for this season. A home date with No. 4 Ohio State with Big Ten title and College Football Playoff stakes at an all-time high for both sides. This is the moment James Franklin and the Nittany Lions have been waiting for. Will it be enough though?

This is also part of the reason Andy Kotelnicki was brought in this off-season. As long as Drew Allar is good to go, I expect Kotelnicki to flash some explosive plays early to get the Nittany Lions offense going. The question will be whether Penn State can stop Ohio State's explosive attack between Will Howard, Jeremiah Smith, and Emeka Egbuka.

Ohio State has looked shaky the last couple of weeks, but it still has arguably the best roster in the country and were a few plays away from potentially being the No. 1 team in the country. Penn State keeps it close, but the Buckeyes continue their recent success over the Nittany Lions.

ZANE BRANCEFIELD - Penn State: 20 || Ohio State: 17

Penn State will beat Ohio State 20-17. The game will be close and honestly could go either way. But this season Penn State has the offense to back up the defense and they can score with the best of them. Especially with Penn State not giving a full injury report, Ohio State will not know what to expect. On the other hand, Ohio State is very good and the offense is incredible. However, the Penn State defense is something they have not seen before. Deep, talented, and gritty. Not to mentioned the whole team is hungry for a win. Penn State has the pieces and this could be the year they put it all together.