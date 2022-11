There is a new name at the top of the Penn State record book for all-time passing yards. On Saturday afternoon, Penn State starting quarterback Sean Clifford officially eclipsed Trace McSorley's career record of 8,889 yards. Entering the day, Clifford was sitting just 16 yards behind McSorley at 8,884 yards.

Clifford, a four-year starter for the Nittany Lions broke the record on a 16-yard pass to tight end Brenton Strange early in the first quarter of Penn State's Big Ten East showdown against Maryland. Following the record-breaking completion, Clifford now has a career total of 9,902 yards and counting.