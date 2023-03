In his career at Penn State, the Ann Arbor, Michigan native, played in 40 games scoring one goal and tallying four assists with 37 shots on goal. His one goal came against Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament in 2021-2022.

Prior to Penn State, the 6'4 blue-liner played three seasons in the BCHL for the Penticton Vees and Victoria Grizzlies. He had five goals and 23 assists in 134 goals with the Vees and six goals and six assists in 18 games with the Grizzlies.

The senior's older brother Jack was drafted third overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2005 draft. Jack currently plays with the Colorado Avalanche and was a member of the 2021-2022 Stanley Cup team. Jack has played in 1,098 games in the NHL, collecting 318 points between 73 goals and 245 assists across six teams in 17 seasons.