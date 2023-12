One of Penn State's two transfer portal commitments of the cycle is now headed elsewhere as Shorter (D-II) offensive lineman Alan Herron flipped his commitment from the Nittany Lions to Maryland, signing with the Terrapins on Thursday.

Herron initially committed to Penn State on December 11th, following an official visit to Happy Valley. The 6'6" and 310 pound offensive lineman was viewed as a potential starter for the Nittany Lions, who are expected to lose both starting tackles, Olu Fashanu and Caedan Wallace, from the 2023 lineup.

James Franklin and company will now be back on the market for transfer offensive linemen during the portal period as it looks to bulk up in the trenches. For now, Tulsa kicker Chase Meyer is the only transfer commitment of the cycle.