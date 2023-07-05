Rivals’ national analyst Greg Smith has thoughts on the NCAA increasing the number of official visits, the Buckeyes loading up and a simmering NIL problem. MORE MIDWEST: Big Ten's June recruiting winners and losers | Flip Watch

1. NCAA makes another change

One of the latest NCAA rules that came up was a removal on the limit of official visits that a prospect can take. Prospects are still allowed one official per school unless a coaching change occurs. The problem was that there was no change to the 56 official visits each school could use in a cycle. Now that’s not an issue. The Division I Council on Friday approved an increase of official visits per school from 56 to 70. It’s not a permanent move and is in place for one year. Also, schools are still permitted to sign as many players as they want. As long as they stay under the 85-man scholarship limit. These are good moves for the sport big picture wise. There is one thing I’d warn prospects of. It still might not be the best idea in the majority of situations to take more than five official visits. There is only so much time for you to take these visits. Eventually they distract from your obligations for school and your high school team. It’s nice to have as an option to take 10 official visits. That doesn’t mean you have to.

*****

2. Buckeyes loading up for a run

Ohio State pulled a shocker over the weekend when it landed five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott. It’s not surprising that the Buckeyes could land a five-star. The surprise is that Scott shut down his recruitment at this point. Michigan and Notre Dame had been strong players in his recruitment but he pledged to Ohio State. Could this be the start of a huge summer for coach Ryan Day’s program? There are two other five-stars on the defensive line that the team has all the momentum with right now:

The potential to have a haul of three five-stars along the defensive line is real for defensive line coach Larry Johnson. Eddrick Houston, Dylan Stewart and Scott would give Ohio State the best defensive line haul in the country. The Buckeyes are also sitting in a good position for four-star defensive backs Miles Lockhart and Aaron Scott. There could be a lot more star power on defense heading to Columbus before the season starts.

*****

3. James Franklin shines light on Penn State NIL

James Franklin (Dan Rainville-USA TODAY NETWORK)