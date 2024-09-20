Top 2026 Wide Receiver Target Set to Return to Campus This Weekend

Advertisement

in other news

Recruit Visitor List for Kent State versus Penn State

Recruit Visitor List for Kent State versus Penn State

Here's the full list of recruits visiting Penn State this weekend for the matchup against Kent State.

Premium contentForums content
 • Richie O'Leary
ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule

ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule

Taking a look at Penn State Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their remaining games this season.

 • Richie O'Leary
PSU POD: Kent State Preview + New Addition Coming To 2025 Class?

PSU POD: Kent State Preview + New Addition Coming To 2025 Class?

The PSU 365 Pod preview the Kent State game, looks ahead at the schedule and talks 2025 recruiting efforts.

 • Richie O'Leary
TBT: Penn State and Kent State projected starters as recruits

TBT: Penn State and Kent State projected starters as recruits

This week we take a quick look at the Penn State Football and Kent State Golden Flash starters ranked as recruits.

 • Richie O'Leary
PSU POD: Instant Reaction to KJ Winston suffering a LONG TERM injury

PSU POD: Instant Reaction to KJ Winston suffering a LONG TERM injury

The PSU 365 Pod offer an instant reaction to Penn State Football star DB KJ Winston now OUT with a long term injury.

 • Richie O'Leary

in other news

Recruit Visitor List for Kent State versus Penn State

Recruit Visitor List for Kent State versus Penn State

Here's the full list of recruits visiting Penn State this weekend for the matchup against Kent State.

Premium contentForums content
 • Richie O'Leary
ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule

ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule

Taking a look at Penn State Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their remaining games this season.

 • Richie O'Leary
PSU POD: Kent State Preview + New Addition Coming To 2025 Class?

PSU POD: Kent State Preview + New Addition Coming To 2025 Class?

The PSU 365 Pod preview the Kent State game, looks ahead at the schedule and talks 2025 recruiting efforts.

 • Richie O'Leary
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 20, 2024
Top 2026 Wide Receiver Target Set to Return to Campus This Weekend
circle avatar
Marty Leap  •  Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
Twitter
@msj41817

While it will not be a huge visitor weekend for Penn State when they host Kent State on Saturday afternoon, the Nittany Lion coaching staff is still set to host a handful of commits and other intriguing prospects. This list now includes arguably Penn State's top wide receiver target for the 2026 cycle.

Happy Valley Insider has confirmed that four-star wide receiver Davion Brown will visit for Saturday afternoon's matchup against Kent State. The Virginia native is arguably the top wide receiver Penn State in the 2026 cycle, and this is not his first trip to campus.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement