Top 2026 Wide Receiver Target Set to Return to Campus This Weekend

Recruit Visitor List for Kent State versus Penn State
Here's the full list of recruits visiting Penn State this weekend for the matchup against Kent State.
ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule
Taking a look at Penn State Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their remaining games this season.
PSU POD: Kent State Preview + New Addition Coming To 2025 Class?
The PSU 365 Pod preview the Kent State game, looks ahead at the schedule and talks 2025 recruiting efforts.
TBT: Penn State and Kent State projected starters as recruits
This week we take a quick look at the Penn State Football and Kent State Golden Flash starters ranked as recruits.
PSU POD: Instant Reaction to KJ Winston suffering a LONG TERM injury
The PSU 365 Pod offer an instant reaction to Penn State Football star DB KJ Winston now OUT with a long term injury.
While it will not be a huge visitor weekend for Penn State when they host Kent State on Saturday afternoon, the Nittany Lion coaching staff is still set to host a handful of commits and other intriguing prospects. This list now includes arguably Penn State's top wide receiver target for the 2026 cycle.
Happy Valley Insider has confirmed that four-star wide receiver Davion Brown will visit for Saturday afternoon's matchup against Kent State. The Virginia native is arguably the top wide receiver Penn State in the 2026 cycle, and this is not his first trip to campus.
