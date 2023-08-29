West Virginia vs Penn State Football: Comparative Analysis
Game one of the Penn State 2023 season is nearly upon us. Happy Valley Insider has teamed up with SportSource Analytics to provide Nittany Lion fans the most comprehensive coverage using the best analytics available.
Today, we will take a comparative analysis look at West Virginia and Penn State in the past 3 seasons (2020-2022) and see how each have fared.
GENERAL....
|Penn State
|Category
|West Virginia
|
(62.86%) 22-13
|
Overall Record
|
17-18 (48.57%)
|
(55.56%) 15-12
|
Conference Record
|
11-15 (42.31%)
|
(9.09%) 1-10
|
vs. Top 25 Teams
|
0-10 (0.00%)
|
(0.00%) 0-4
|
vs. Top 5 Teams
|
0-2 (0.00%)
|
(44.44%) 8-10
|
vs. Above .500 Teams
|
5-15 (25.00%)
|
31
|
Avg. Team Strength Rank
|
59
|
41
|
Avg. Strength of Schedule
|
40
