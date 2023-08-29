News More News
West Virginia vs Penn State Football: Comparative Analysis

Bryan Moss-Namowicz • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@RivalsBmoss

Game one of the Penn State 2023 season is nearly upon us. Happy Valley Insider has teamed up with SportSource Analytics to provide Nittany Lion fans the most comprehensive coverage using the best analytics available.

Today, we will take a comparative analysis look at West Virginia and Penn State in the past 3 seasons (2020-2022) and see how each have fared.

GENERAL....

Overall (2020-2022)
Penn State Category West Virginia

(62.86%) 22-13

Overall Record

17-18 (48.57%)

(55.56%) 15-12

Conference Record

11-15 (42.31%)

(9.09%) 1-10

vs. Top 25 Teams

0-10 (0.00%)

(0.00%) 0-4

vs. Top 5 Teams

0-2 (0.00%)

(44.44%) 8-10

vs. Above .500 Teams

5-15 (25.00%)

31

Avg. Team Strength Rank

59

41

Avg. Strength of Schedule

40
All Stats per SportSource
