Published Oct 8, 2024
Where the Penn State Nittany Lions rank in every major stat after week 6
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
@RivalsDylanCC

Where does Penn State's offense and defense rank in each major statistical category after six weeks of the 2024 college football season?

Happy Valley Insider offers the latest stats and rankings for the Nittany Lions below.

OFFENSE
CATEGORYSTATRANK

SCORING OFFENSE

34.4

33

RUSHING OFFENSE

217.80

17

PASSING OFFENSE

244.0

57

TOTAL OFFENSE

461.8

22

3RD DOWN CONERSION RATE

52.83%

7

4TH DOWN CONVERSION RATE

66.67%

T-29

RED ZONE CONVERSION RATE

90.91%

36

SACKS ALLOWED

6.0

T-29

TACKLES FOR LOSS ALLOWED

16.0

T-6

TURNOVERS

3

T-8

DEFENSE
CATEGORYSTATRANK

SCORING DEFENSE

11.4

8

RUSHING DEFENSE

76.20

T-4

PASS DEFENSE

157.0

11

TOTAL DEFENSE

233.2

4

3RD DOWN CONVERSION RATE

33.33

T-33

4TH DOWN CONVERSION RATE

54.55

T-65

RED ZONE CONVERSION RATE

75.00

T-25

SACKS

13.0

T-28

TACKLES FOR LOSS

35.0

T-34

TURNOVERS

7

T-55

