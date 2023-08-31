On Thursday, four-star DE Trent Wilson from powerhouse St. Frances in Baltimore announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) he will be in attendance for this Saturday's game, when the Nittany Lions take on the Mountaineers under the lights.

Penn State football will be receiving a visit from one of the top class of 2025 defensive linemen in the nation for this weekend's game against West Virginia .

The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder has been to State College for visits on multiple occasions already, with the latest coming in early April.

By all accounts, that visit went very well for Wilson, who has become a frequent visitor to Happy Valley. During that April visit, he told Happy Valley Insider he had the opportunity to speak with defensive line coach Deion Barnes and head coach James Franklin.

The fact Wilson continues to step foot on campus is a positive sign for Penn State in his recruitment, and it will be interesting to see what comes out of this latest one with him being able to take in the gameday atmosphere.

Aside from his PSU offer, Wilson holds offers from several notable schools, including Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Tennessee, Georgia, Notre Dame and others.

He is currently ranked as the No. 88 player in the nation in his class, the 9th-ranked at his position and the No. 3 prospect in the state of Maryland.



