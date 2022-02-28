Good Morning Happy Valley: February 28, 2022

Good morning Happy Valley! Today’s February 28, 2022 and the final day of February is upon us. Here’s your headlines from over the weekend…

In what was a bit of a shocker, the Penn State men's basketball was routed by the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday night 93-70 at the Bryce Jordan Center. It was a game that started fast for both programs but while the Nittany Lions eventually cooled off, Nebraska never did and as a result, Penn State never stood a chance at keeping this one close. You can read Max Ralph's full game recap, here .

Penn State is putting together one of the top classes in the 2023 recruiting cycle so far and on Friday, St.Joes Prep (Philadelphia, PA) linebacker Josiah Trotter named the NIttany Lions to his top five. Joining Penn State in that group is Clemson, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

Trotter is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals and the ninth-ranked player in the Keystone State. His older brother, Jeremiah Trotter Jr plays for Clemson while his father, former NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter spent 12-years in the NFL and was a four-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro linebacker, mostly with the Philadelphia Eagles.