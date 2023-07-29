Penn State Football is right around the corner as Fall camp is expected to start up early next month and there will be plenty of storylines will be abound in each position group, and here at Happy Valley Insider we are taking a quick look at each of them.

After Brenton Strange was taken in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft earlier this year, Penn State will look elsewhere to replace his production on the field, but they do return two solid tight end pieces in Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren, both of whom played significant snaps last season as the Nittany Lions love to run multiple tight end sets.

Look for that to be the case once again this season, as they also went out and added two more bodies in true freshmen Andrew Rappleyea and Joey Schlaffer to go along with a veteran in Khalil Dinkins and a second year guy in Jerry Cross.

Overall this continue to be stacked and will more than likely produce once again as Penn State is quietly churning out NFL tight ends every few year with either Johnson or Warren as potentially the next man in line there.