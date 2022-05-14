Penn State Football Recruiting Notebook: May 14th Edition

Without further ado, let's dive right in to the Penn State recruiting notebook.

With Penn State Football red hot right now on the recruiting trail, now is a better time than ever to recap what has happened recently and what developments are taking place with some of the other top targets across the country.

2023 wide receiver Ejani Shakir out of Winslow Township (NJ) committed to the Nittany Lions on Wednesday evening. Shakir is the Nittany Lions' 12th commitment in their 2023 recruiting class that ranks third in the country. He's also their fifth commitment since the start of April.

While Shakir is ranked and rated as an athlete here on Rivals, the Nittany Lions will start the New Jersey native as a wide receiver. Though he also has upside as a defensive back.

STORY: Penn State picks up a commitment from ATH Ejani Shakir

MORE ON SHAKIR: More on Ejani Shakir's commitment to Penn State Football

LISTEN: NN Pod. -- Instant Reaction to Penn State landing 2023 ATH Ejani Shakir