 Penn State Football Recruiting Notebook: May 14th Edition
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-14 07:15:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Penn State Football Recruiting Notebook: May 14th Edition

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • NittanyNation
Staff Writer
@DylanCCSports

With Penn State Football red hot right now on the recruiting trail, now is a better time than ever to recap what has happened recently and what developments are taking place with some of the other top targets across the country.

Without further ado, let's dive right in to the Penn State recruiting notebook.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

New Jersey WR Ejani Shakir commits to Nittany Lions

2023 wide receiver Ejani Shakir out of Winslow Township (NJ) committed to the Nittany Lions on Wednesday evening. Shakir is the Nittany Lions' 12th commitment in their 2023 recruiting class that ranks third in the country. He's also their fifth commitment since the start of April.

While Shakir is ranked and rated as an athlete here on Rivals, the Nittany Lions will start the New Jersey native as a wide receiver. Though he also has upside as a defensive back.

STORY: Penn State picks up a commitment from ATH Ejani Shakir

MORE ON SHAKIR: More on Ejani Shakir's commitment to Penn State Football

LISTEN: NN Pod. -- Instant Reaction to Penn State landing 2023 ATH Ejani Shakir

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}