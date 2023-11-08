Happy Valley Insider

Penn State men's basketball signs three-member 2024 recruiting class
The Penn State Nittany Lions men's basketball program signed their first recruiting class under head coach Mike Rhoades on Wednesday afternoon.
The three-member recruiting class featured commitments from three-star guards Jahvin Carter and Dominick Stewart as well as four-star, Rivals100 center Miles Goodman. At the time of posting, the recruiting class was ranked by Rivals as the 31st-best recruiting class in the country.
Below you can find each member of the Nittany Lions' 2024 recruiting class, their original commitment story, and any highlights available.
PG Jahvin Carter
The first commitment in the 2024 recruiting class, Carter chose the Nittany Lions in June over Georgia Tech and Middle Tennessee State. Middle Tennessee State, Belmont, Charlotte, East Tennesse State, Radford, Texas Tech, and Virginia Tech all additionally showed interest.
As a 6-foot-3, prolific scoring guard with a wealth of tools and a knack for engineering game-breaking onslaughts, Jahvin Carter helped lead Alcoa (TN) to its first state championship since 1967 this past season.
A deadly shooter with a knack for the mid-range pull-up and ambidextrous finishing, the class of 2024 Carter catalyzed Alcoa all season as a high-octane guard.
His flair for the dramatic was evident during the state title game, as he went end to end for a lefty layup that proved to be the game-winner with 2.5 seconds left, propelling the program to a pulsating 59-58 victory over Frederick Douglass.
Carter, who averaged 27 points and five assists at Alcoa this past season, has sustained his killer instinct and competitive edge on the AAU circuit this off-season. Playing for BMaze Elite, under former Tennessee guard
Bobby Maze, Carter has been a revelation with his slick handle and ability to decimate a defense.
On Monday night, Carter committed to new head coach Mike Rhoades and Penn State. He is the first commitment of the 2024 class.
While his offensive prowess was most noteworthy during a breakout junior season, Carter is a combination guard who applies on-ball and off-the-ball pressure. Rhoades' system emphasizes defensive integrity and pressure all across the court, which fits Carter and his all-around grit as a versatile defender.
While he had significantly more weight on his shoulders as a go-to source at Alcoa HS, Carter continued his offensive pace with BMaze this off-season.
BMaze Elite has featured a number of uniquely talented players over the years, with guys such as Darlinstone Dubar (Hofstra), BJ Edwards (SMU), Jaden Springer (Tennessee/Philadelphia 76ers), Jaden Bradley (Arizona), and even NFL wide receiver Tee Higgins coming through the program.
Carter has a knack for creating space and eluding defenders with his handle. He's gone from a catch-and-stick presence to a long-range shotmaker with a knack for carving his way to the rim and manufacturing points in a variety of ways.
HIGHLIGHTS
C Miles Goodman
The Nittany Lions' most recent commitment, Goodman committed to Penn State earlier this week. He is the first four-star prospect to sign with the Nittany Lions since the program's 2016 signing class in which they signed both Lamar Stevens and Tony Carr.
Mike Rhoades and the Nittany Lions landed Goodman over the Washington Huskies, which is quite notable considering that the 6-foot-10 center originally hails from Seattle.
Monday might be opening day for Mike Rhoades and the Penn State Nittany Lions' men's basketball program but it is also a big day for the program on the recruiting trail.
On Monday, four-star Rivals100 prospect Miles Goodman announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions over the Washington Huskies. Goodman is ranked by Rivals as the No. 78 player in the 2024 recruiting cycle including the 10th best center in the country.
Goodman is the first four-star prospect to commit to the Nittany Lions since Lamar Stevens and Tony Carr did so as part of the 2016 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-10, 205-pound center also had offers in his recruitment from California, Georgetown, Montana, San Diego State, TCU, Texas Tech, UNLV, and Washington.
Mike Rhoades and the Nittany Lions got involved in Goodman's recruitment this past summer, offering him in July. At the time, the Nittany Lions were his fourth offer after Washington, Montana, and San Diego State all offered the center last winter.
After the Nittany Lions got involved, the two sides would remain in consistent contact, eventually leading to an official visit in late September coinciding with the Penn State football's White Out game against Iowa. From there, the Nittany Lions were considered a potential leader for Goodman, eventually leading to his commitment on Tuesday.
Landing the California native is a huge recruiting win for Mike Rhoades and the Nittany Lions as Rhoades puts together his first full recruiting class in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Goodman will join three-star guards Dominick Stewart and Jahvin Carter.
While currently living in Southern California, Goodman is originally from the Seattle, Washington area, attending O'Dea High School in Seattle earlier in his high school career - making the recruiting win that much more impressive for Mike Rhoades and his staff.
As a junior at O'Dea, Goodman averaged 8.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while averaging 21.2 minutes per game.
A look at Penn State's front court in 2024
Goodman will join a Penn State frontcourt in 2024 that is currently projected to include current sophomores Favour Aire and Demetrius Lilley, as well as current junior forward Zach Hicks.
Aire and Hicks joined the Nittany Lions program this offseason, transferring into the program from Miami (FL) and Temple respectively. Lilley is one of three returning scholarship players from Penn State's roster last season.
Graduate transfers Leo O'Boyle and Qudus Wahab will exhaust their final season of eligibility this season.
SCOUTING REPORT
Miles Goodman is a catch and post threat with a knack for finishing above the rim in thunderous fashion. The Seattle native has length, footwork, and an evolving face-up game. He's developed a deft touch from 15-18 feet, which he's extended beyond the confines of the arc. Mobile and productive around the post, he's teeming with upside. He's able to create an issue for rim protectors with his mid-range game. With his long arms and imposing size, he's able to steer the driving lanes clear and influence shots as he defends the rim. - Zach Smart - Happy Valley Insider
HIGHLIGHTS
G Dominick Stewart
The three-star guard out of Southern California committed to Penn State over offers from Butler, California, Creighton, George Mason, George Washington, Indiana State, James Madison, Mount St. Mary's, N.J.I.T., Old Dominion, and UTEP.
While Stewart is currently playing his high school ball in California with Soutehrn California Academy, the 6-foot-5 guard is originally from Baltimore.
As a 6-foot-5 guard who has been on Penn State's radar for some time now, Southern California Academy sharpshooting Class of 2024 Dominick Stewart has now committed to Penn State.
While Butler, Creighton, Mississippi State, Cal, and various others were in heavy pursuit of Stewart, it was his comfort with the PSU staff that ultimately sealed his future aspirations.
Under Julius Von Hanzlik, unselfishness and defensive integrity are emphasized with an iron fist. Stewart knows the onus is on him to neutralize top-shelf scoring threats, whittle down passing lanes, and also control the floor as an adept creator.
He is pressed into immediate action for a Southern California Academy team that bid adieu to one of the top point guards in the country last season in Garwey Dual(who remained committed to Providence after Kim English took over).
The true unique draw to a player of Stewart's type is his poise. He can stick timely, opportunistic 3-pointers and stretch the defense out.
He's also equally effective at scoring the ball without requiring a maximum number of dribbles. With one on ones, hesitations, stepbacks, and other manipulative tools in his arsenal, Stewart has a ready-made arsenal.
Playing in a hothouse strength of national schedule with Southern California Academy, which entertains a national schedule rife with Division-I bound heavy hitters, will surely prepare him for the rigors of the next level.
Von Hanzlik and newly minted head coach Mike Rhoades at Penn State are both similar given their emphasis and philosophy on defensive efficiency.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board