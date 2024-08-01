Penn State junior running back Nicholas Singleton has earned a second preseason watch list honor on Thursday. After being named to the Maxwell Award watch list earlier this week, the Shillington, Pennsylvania native has been named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list.

The Paul Hornung Award is annually given out to the nations' most versatile player since 2010. Since its inception, one Nittany Lion has brought home the award, that being Saquon Barkley in 2017. Last season, Colorado's Travis Hunter won the award.