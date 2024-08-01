Penn State's Nicholas Singleton named to Paul Hornung watch list
Penn State junior running back Nicholas Singleton has earned a second preseason watch list honor on Thursday. After being named to the Maxwell Award watch list earlier this week, the Shillington, Pennsylvania native has been named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list.
The Paul Hornung Award is annually given out to the nations' most versatile player since 2010. Since its inception, one Nittany Lion has brought home the award, that being Saquon Barkley in 2017. Last season, Colorado's Travis Hunter won the award.
Singleton is coming off a 2023 season in which he recorded 171 carries for 752 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had 26 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns. Singleton was also one of the Nittany Lions' primary kick returners, returning 13 kicks for 313 yards. He earned All-Big Ten honors as both a running back and return specialist last season.
Entering the 2024 season, Singleton is expected to be the Nittany Lions co-starter at running back alongside fellow junior running back Kaytron Allen. The two star running backs were named Penn State's co-offensive MVPs for their performance in the 2023 season.
