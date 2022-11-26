PREVIEW: Penn State set to finish season versus Michigan State
The Penn State Nittany Lions are hoping to cap off the 2022 regular season with their 10th victory of the year with a win over Michigan State on Saturday afternoon.
Below is a list of everything you need to know ahead of this week's game
GAME INFORMATION
WHO: No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Michigan State Spartans
WHEN: Saturday at 4:00 ET || FS1
WHERE: Beaver Stadium (110,889) -- State College, Pennsylvania
SPREAD: Penn State -19.0 || Over/Under: 53.5pts
SERIES RECORD: Michigan State leads the series 18-17-1
PREGAME COVERAGE....
- PENN STATE TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER
- JAMES FRANKLIN MICHIGAN STATE PRESSER & NOTES
- VIDEO: NCAA 14 SIMULATION: PENN STATE VS. MICHIGAN STATE
2022 MICHIGAN STATE BY THE NUMBERS....
RECORD: 5-6 (3-5)
POINTS PER GAME: 25.2
POINTS AGAINST: 26.7
PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 241.0
RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 121.0
PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 236.8
RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 180.3
NOTABLE SPARTANS ON OFFENSE....
-- QB Payton Thorne (218-of-344 for 2,450 yards / 18 TDS)
-- RB Jalen Berger (141 car. for 669 yards / 6 TDs)
-- WR Keon Coleman (50 rec. for 707 yards / 7 TDs)
NOTABLE SPARTANS ON DEFENSE....
-- DT Simeon Barrow (37 total tackles, 7.0 TFLs, 3.0 sack, 1 F$)
-- LB Cal Haladay (109 total tackles, 1.5 sack)
-- DB Kendell Brooks (93 total tackles)
NOTABLE TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS....
TOP CLASS OF 2022 RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board