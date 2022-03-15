 Previewing each weight class for the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships
Previewing each weight class for the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Lex Knapp
Wrestling Analyst

With the 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships coming up this weekend, Rivals wrestling analyst Lex Knapp has decided to go one by one in each weight class offering his predictions and a breakdown of the top and bottom halves of the bracket.

With that being said, check out each weight class preview and prediction listed below.

-- 125 POUND BRACKET

-- 133 POUND BRACKET

-- 141 POUND BRACKET

-- 149 POUND BRACKET

-- 157 POUND BRACKET

-- 165 POUND BRACKET (COMING SOON)

-- 174 POUND BRACKET (COMING SOON)

-- 184 POUND BRACKET (COMING SOON)

-- 197 POUND BRACKET (COMING SOON)

-- 285 POUND BRACKET (COMING SOON)

{{ article.author_name }}