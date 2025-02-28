Four-star WR Jerquaden Guilford decommits from Penn State

The latest Penn State football recruiting news is not good news as four-star wide receiver Jerquaden Guilford has reopened his recruitment and has decommitted from Penn State. Dealing a tough blow to the Nittany Lions 2026 recruiting class. His decision comes just under three months after his original early December commitment. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound receiver announced his intentions on X, on Friday evening. It leaves the Nittany Lions' class with two wide receiver commitments in Middletown (DE) standout Jahsiear Rogers and DeMatha Catholic (MD) speedster Laver Keys. The Nittany Lions as a whole now hold eight commitments in the class.

"After intense discussions with my family, I have decided to decommit from Penn State and reopen my recruitment," Guilford said in a statement. "This was not an easy decision, and I have so much respect and love for Coach Franklin, Coach Hagans, and the entire Penn State staff for accepting me and believing in me." "I want to take the time to thoroughly evaluate my options and ensure that the school I choose aligns with the values my family and I hold. With the new landscape of college recruiting, I want to make a decision that is as close to perfect as possible for my future," he added. "Thank you to Penn State for everything, and I appreciate all the coaches and supporters who continue to guide me on this journey."



