NFL Draft: Abdul Carter to pass on surgery, eyes Penn State Pro Day

However, after further examination and discussions with doctors, Carter will not need surgery on his foot according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. "Doctors told Penn St. DE and projected No. 1 pick Abdul Carter that, after further scans on his right foot, surgery is not advisable," Schefter said on X. "Carter will work out at his March 28 pro day at Penn State."

Additionally, Schefter received comment from Carter's agent, Drew Rosenhaus. "“I couldn’t be more confident that this will be a non-factor where he’s drafted,” Rosenhaus told ESPN. “He will put on a show at his pro day.” Carter himself has taken to Twitter in the meantime as well, posting a still of Darth Vader in a bacta tank. In the Star Wars universe, bacta tanks are used to heal injuries, Carter notably posted similar stills and videos on X following his shoulder injury against Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl ahead of the Orange Bowl on January 9.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native is also promising to put on a show at Penn State's Pro Day on March 28. "You can’t stop GREATNESS! Y’all thought I was going that easy?," he said on X. "This just gonna make the movie more interesting! See y’all March 28th Bring ya popcorn #1 OVERALL PICK , 56 days.. InshaAllah it’s already written"



