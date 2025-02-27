NFL Draft: Abdul Carter to pass on surgery, eyes Penn State Pro Day

Late last night, it was revealed that Penn State edge rusher and potential No. 1 pick in this year's NFL Draft, Abdul Carter has a stress fracture in his foot and was considering surgery.
However, after further examination and discussions with doctors, Carter will not need surgery on his foot according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Doctors told Penn St. DE and projected No. 1 pick Abdul Carter that, after further scans on his right foot, surgery is not advisable," Schefter said on X. "Carter will work out at his March 28 pro day at Penn State."
Additionally, Schefter received comment from Carter's agent, Drew Rosenhaus.
"“I couldn’t be more confident that this will be a non-factor where he’s drafted,” Rosenhaus told ESPN. “He will put on a show at his pro day.”
Carter himself has taken to Twitter in the meantime as well, posting a still of Darth Vader in a bacta tank. In the Star Wars universe, bacta tanks are used to heal injuries, Carter notably posted similar stills and videos on X following his shoulder injury against Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl ahead of the Orange Bowl on January 9.
The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native is also promising to put on a show at Penn State's Pro Day on March 28.
"You can’t stop GREATNESS! Y’all thought I was going that easy?," he said on X. "This just gonna make the movie more interesting! See y’all March 28th Bring ya popcorn #1 OVERALL PICK , 56 days.. InshaAllah it’s already written"
This past fall, Carter was arguably the best defender in all of college football and was a unanimous All-American while earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors as well as Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year honors for his performance. In 16 games, Carter recorded 68 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks.
"I feel like I'm the best player in the country and the best player should be selected number one," Carter told the media at the combine on Wednesday. "My dad trained me to be the best player I could be. Not just being the best on the field, but off the field. Knowing all the work I put in, all the training I did, and all the sacrifices I made, I know I'm the best."
Carter will now have a chance to showcase that he's the best player available in the draft next month on March 28. The NFL Draft is set to begin a little less than one month after the Nittany Lions' Pro Day on April 24 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Carter has already told reporters he plans on being in attendance.
