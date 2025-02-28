ESPN's SP+ is Very High On Penn State Entering 2025

Yesterday, ESPN's Bill Connelly released his initial 2025 college football SP+ rankings for each of the FBS's 136 teams.

For those unfamiliar, the SP+ is defined as the following by Connelly.

"It's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking. Along those same lines, these projections aren't intended to be a guess at what the AP Top 25 will look like at the end of the season. These are simply early offseason power rankings based on the information we have been able to gather."

Taken into account for the SP+ projections is returning production, recent recruiting, and recent history for each program.

With the college football season just a little over six months away, the initial SP+ rankings are very high on James Franklin's Nittany Lions team.