Nation's No. 10 player overall, ATH Brandon Arrington sets Penn State OV

One of the country's true premier players, Mount Miguel (CA) athlete Brandon Arrignton has set an official visit to Penn State. His official visit has been set for May 2. As of now, he'll be the first prospect this cycle to take an official visit to Happy Valley.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound athlete plays wide receiver and cornerback for Mount Miguel and is being recruited to Happy Valley as a cornerback. Also a track star, Arrington has personal records of 10.43 in the 100m and 20.76 in the 200m. His most recent personal record is a 6.67 in the 60 meter dash.



