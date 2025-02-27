Nation's No. 10 player overall, ATH Brandon Arrington sets Penn State OV

One of the country's true premier players, Mount Miguel (CA) athlete Brandon Arrignton has set an official visit to Penn State. His official visit has been set for May 2. As of now, he'll be the first prospect this cycle to take an official visit to Happy Valley.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound athlete plays wide receiver and cornerback for Mount Miguel and is being recruited to Happy Valley as a cornerback. Also a track star, Arrington has personal records of 10.43 in the 100m and 20.76 in the 200m. His most recent personal record is a 6.67 in the 60 meter dash.
His official visit to Penn State is the fourth that he has set so far in his recruitment as he'll also visit Texas A&M, Oregon, and USC. More official visits are likely to be scheduled as he released a top-12 earlier this month which included Alabama, Oregon, Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas A&M, Michigan, USC, Nebraska, Florida State, Penn State, and UCLA.
His official visit to Happy Valley will be his first trip to Penn State in his recruitment.
Arrington is the ninth defensive back and fifth cornerback to set an official visit to Penn State joining Camren Hamiel (May 16), Danny Odem (May 30), Jaziel Hart (June 6), and Khary Adams (June 6).
