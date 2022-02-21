Good Morning Happy Valley: February 21, 2022

Good morning Happy Valley and we hope your weekend went well. It was a busy weekend around Penn State this weekend with 20+ events going on not to mention THON concluding on Sunday afternoon. Here are all the reported results from this weekend;

Friday: - Women's swimming: 8th place at the Big Ten swimming and diving championships - Baseball: 10-1 loss to Monmouth (Cary, NC) - Softball: 4-2 win over Cleveland State, 7-0 win over FIU (Miami, FL - Panther Invitational). Senior pitcher Bailey Parshall, a Belle Vernon, PA native pitched a perfect game in their win over FIU, with 11 strikeouts. - Women's Ice Hockey: 2-2 tie against RIT - Men's Ice Hockey: 3-1 loss to Minnesota Saturday: - Softball: 5-3 loss to Buffalo - Baseball: 14-3 win over LIU, 11-8 loss to LIU - Women's Ice Hockey: 2-0 win over RIT - Men's Lacrosse: 15-13 loss to Saint Joseph's - Men's Hockey: 6-4 loss to Minnesota - Men's Volleyball: 3-0 win over Saint Francis Sunday: - Baseball: 8-1 loss to Northeastern - Men's tennis: 6-1 win over Delaware - Softball: 10-0 win over FIU - Wrestling: 45-0 win over Rider

THON 2022 raises a record amount

Let's start with the best news of the weekend and that's that THON raised a record amount this year with $13,756,347.50. Once again, it's a testament to the hard work and care put in by Penn State students as they continue their fantastic work in helping those impacted by pediatric cancer. Well done to everyone involved and let's hope that 2023 shows another record-breaking amount.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbmQgdGhlIHRvdGFsIGZvciBUSE9OIDIwMjIsIFNwYXJrIEVuZGxl c3MgTGlnaHQsIGlz4oCmICQxMyw3NTYsMzQ3LjUwISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vZWg2R1kxbUtnQiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2VoNkdZMW1L Z0I8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGVubiBTdGF0ZSBUSE9O4oSiIChAVEhPTikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9USE9OL3N0YXR1cy8xNDk1 NTA5MTg4ODk3ODc4MDI2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5 IDIwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

2023 OL commit Alex Birchmeirer wins Virginia wrestling state title

Penn State's top commitment in the class of 2023, OL Alex Birchmeier is not only an elite high school football prospect but also one of Virginia's elite wrestlers. Birchmeier this weekend secured his second-straight Virginia state championship (285 pounds). It's safe to say Birchmeier is an elite two-sport athlete.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db25ncmF0dWxhdGlvbnMgeW91IGFyZSBpbiAyWCBTdGF0ZSBDaGFt cGlvbiEhIFBpbiBpbiB0aGUgZmluYWxzIGZvciB0aGUgV0lOIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQWxleF9CaXJjaG1laWVyP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBbGV4X0JpcmNobWVpZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQlJfV3Jlc3RsaW5nP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBCUl9XcmVzdGxpbmc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vUGVublN0YXRlRmJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFBlbm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2NvYWNoamZyYW5rbGluP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2Fj aGpmcmFua2xpbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D b2FjaFRyYXV0RkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoVHJhdXRG QjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaHNlaWRl cj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hzZWlkZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9JWkFTSjdiRmlmIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v SVpBU0o3YkZpZjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXR0IEJpcmNobWVpZXIgKEBN YXR0QmlyY2g3NikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXR0 QmlyY2g3Ni9zdGF0dXMvMTQ5NTIwMjk0Mzc1ODQ4NzU1Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Penn State lands 2022 walk-on WR commitment

Penn State's 2022 recruiting class may be over in terms of their scholarship players but the Nittany Lions are still looking to add to the roster in the form of preferred walk-ons. On Saturday, they earned the commitment of State College WR/DB Jashuan Green. He brings with him some solid size at 6-foot-3, and 180-pounds while also featuring some great speed with a reported 40-yard dash of 4.5.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGxvbmcgY29udmVyc2F0aW9uIHdpdGggZmFtaWx5LCBJ IGFtIGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gYW5ub3VuY2UgbXkgY29tbWl0bWVudCB0byBjb250 aW51ZSBteSBhY2FkZW1pYyAmYW1wOyBhdGhsZXRpYyBjYXJlZXIgYXQgUGVu biBTdGF0ZSBVbml2ZXJzaXR5ISEhIFdFIEFSRfCfpoHwn5KZ8J+kjTxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hqZnJhbmtsaW4/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNoamZyYW5rbGluPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Rhbm5LYWJhbGFQU1U/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QERhbm5LYWJhbGFQU1U8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hUZXJyeVBTVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQ29hY2hUZXJyeVBTVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2oz YWpQU29QR1IiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qM2FqUFNvUEdSPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEphc2hhdW4gR3JlZW4gKEBKYXNoYXVuR3JlZW41KSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0phc2hhdW5HcmVlbjUvc3RhdHVzLzE0 OTUwNDk0MTYxMzg1MzA4MjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVh cnkgMTksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

In case you missed it...

Stories from around Happy Valley: