Good Morning Happy Valley: February 21, 2022
Good morning Happy Valley and we hope your weekend went well. It was a busy weekend around Penn State this weekend with 20+ events going on not to mention THON concluding on Sunday afternoon.
Here are all the reported results from this weekend;
Friday:
- Women's swimming: 8th place at the Big Ten swimming and diving championships
- Baseball: 10-1 loss to Monmouth (Cary, NC)
- Softball: 4-2 win over Cleveland State, 7-0 win over FIU (Miami, FL - Panther Invitational). Senior pitcher Bailey Parshall, a Belle Vernon, PA native pitched a perfect game in their win over FIU, with 11 strikeouts.
- Women's Ice Hockey: 2-2 tie against RIT
- Men's Ice Hockey: 3-1 loss to Minnesota
Saturday:
- Softball: 5-3 loss to Buffalo
- Baseball: 14-3 win over LIU, 11-8 loss to LIU
- Women's Ice Hockey: 2-0 win over RIT
- Men's Lacrosse: 15-13 loss to Saint Joseph's
- Men's Hockey: 6-4 loss to Minnesota
- Men's Volleyball: 3-0 win over Saint Francis
Sunday:
- Baseball: 8-1 loss to Northeastern
- Men's tennis: 6-1 win over Delaware
- Softball: 10-0 win over FIU
- Wrestling: 45-0 win over Rider
THON 2022 raises a record amount
Let's start with the best news of the weekend and that's that THON raised a record amount this year with $13,756,347.50. Once again, it's a testament to the hard work and care put in by Penn State students as they continue their fantastic work in helping those impacted by pediatric cancer. Well done to everyone involved and let's hope that 2023 shows another record-breaking amount.
2023 OL commit Alex Birchmeirer wins Virginia wrestling state title
Penn State's top commitment in the class of 2023, OL Alex Birchmeier is not only an elite high school football prospect but also one of Virginia's elite wrestlers. Birchmeier this weekend secured his second-straight Virginia state championship (285 pounds). It's safe to say Birchmeier is an elite two-sport athlete.
Penn State lands 2022 walk-on WR commitment
Penn State's 2022 recruiting class may be over in terms of their scholarship players but the Nittany Lions are still looking to add to the roster in the form of preferred walk-ons. On Saturday, they earned the commitment of State College WR/DB Jashuan Green. He brings with him some solid size at 6-foot-3, and 180-pounds while also featuring some great speed with a reported 40-yard dash of 4.5.
In case you missed it...
Below you can find everything we published here on Nittany Nation over the weekend.
