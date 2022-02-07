Good Morning Happy Valley: February 7, 2022

Good Morning Happy Valley and we hope you had a great weekend. It was a busy weekend for Penn State athletics with almost all in season teams in action this weekend including wrestling and men’s basketball. Here’s this weekends biggest stories…

Wrestling captures Big Ten Wrestling Dual Meet Championship

The Penn State wrestling team stayed undefeated this weekend clobbering top-10 ranked Ohio State 32-7 on Friday night before taking down Nebraska on Sunday 21-13. With their two victories, the Nittany Lions claimed another regular season championship and stay undefeated at 16-0. They’ll be back in action on the 20th against Rider as they look to complete an undefeated season before heading into the Big Ten tournament.

Men's basketball nearly upsets Wisconsin in Madison

Despite arriving in Madison less than three hours before tipoff due to travel issues and only scoring 13 points in the first half, Micah Shrewsberry almost coached his team to what would’ve been one of the Nittany Lions more impressive victories in recent memory. The Nittany Lions used a huge 36-point second half effort on Saturday in their near upset of the No.11 Wisconsin Badgers but ultimately fell short, 51-49. Sam Sessoms was the star of the game for the Nittany Lions with 14 points and two assists. Max Ralph has a full game recap below.

Penn State football receives a commitment from Rivals 250 OL Jven Williams

Penn State on Saturday afternoon received their fourth offensive line commitment since December 20 when four-star, Rivals250 OT Jven Williams (Wyomissing, PA) committed to the Nittany Lions. His commitment is the Nittany Lions eight in the 2023 recruiting cycle which placed them third in the nation early on, only behind Notre Dame and Georgia. You can find all our articles on Williams commitment below in the “In case you missed it” section.

