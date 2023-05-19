Adam Friedman reported on Thursday that Cheshire Academy LB Elijah Newby is set to take an official visit to Penn State on June 9. Here's what Friedman had to say about the 6-foot-4, 195-pound linebacker.

"Linebacker Elijah Newby has really taken advantage of the offseason and it’s helped his recruitment immensely. Not only is he up to 208-pounds, Newby posted a 10.9-second 40-yard dash time and the offers started rolling in. College coaches love his size and speed and now Newby has plenty of options at the next level. Penn State (June 9) and Stanford (June 23) have official visits set and USC and South Carolina could also get official visits."



