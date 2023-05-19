NitBits: Official visits, Elite 11, wide receiver updates, and more
Three-star LB sets Penn State visit...
Adam Friedman reported on Thursday that Cheshire Academy LB Elijah Newby is set to take an official visit to Penn State on June 9. Here's what Friedman had to say about the 6-foot-4, 195-pound linebacker.
"Linebacker Elijah Newby has really taken advantage of the offseason and it’s helped his recruitment immensely. Not only is he up to 208-pounds, Newby posted a 10.9-second 40-yard dash time and the offers started rolling in. College coaches love his size and speed and now Newby has plenty of options at the next level. Penn State (June 9) and Stanford (June 23) have official visits set and USC and South Carolina could also get official visits."
JUNE 2nd...
WR NiTareon Tuggle (IMG Academy - FL) -- UGA Commit
WR Chance Robinson (St. Thomas Aquinas - FL) -- Miami Commit
OL Deryc Plazz (Andrew Jackson - FL)
DT Xavier Gilliam (Wilde Lake - MD)
LB Chris Cole (Salem - VA)
LB Kari Jackson (West Bloomfield - MI)**
CB Ricky Knight III (Benjamin School - FL)
S Dejuan Lane (Gilman - MD)
JUNE 9th...
RB Quinton Martin (Belle Vernon - PA)**
RB Corey Smith (Catholic Memorial - WI)**
WR Nick Marsh (River Rogue - MI)
TE Caleb Odom (Carrollton - GA)
TE Luke Reynolds (Cheshire Academy - CT)**
OL Eagan Boyer (Hough - NC)**
OL Cooper Cousins (McDowell - PA)**
OL Garrett Sexton (Arrowhead - WI)**
OL Donovan Harbour (Catholic Memorial - WI)**
DE Nigel Smith (Melissa - TX)
DE Xavier Porter (Tampa Catholic - FL)
DE Mylachi Williams (Monsignor Bonner - PA)
DE/LB Jamonta Waller (Picayune - MS)
DE/LB Jaylen Harvey (Quince Orchard - PA)
CB Kenny Woseley (Imhotep - PA)**
CB Jameer Grimsley (Tampa Catholic - FL)
CB Jon Mitchell (Mandarin High School - FL)**
CB Antoine Belgrave-Shorter (Mandarin High School - FL)**
S Vaboue Toure (Irvington - NJ)
ATH Caleb Brewer (Wyomissing Area - PA)**
JUNE 16th...
QB Michael van Buren (St. Frances - MD)
WR Jeremiah Smith (Chaminade Madonna - FL) — OSU Commit
OL Kai Greer (Marvin Ridge - NC)
OL Ethan Calloway (Lake Norman - NC)
DE Benedict Umeh (Avon Old Farms - CT)
DE Brian Robinson (Austintown Fitch - OH)
DT Deyvid Palepale (Hempfield - PA)
LB Elijah Newby (Cheshire Academy - CT)
CB Tehryon Nichols (Withrow - OH)
JUNE 23rd...
WR Josiah Brown (Holy Trinity - NY)
WR Jerrae Hawkins (IMG Academy - FL)
OL Robby Martin (Huntington - WV)
OL Guerby Lambert (Catholic Memorial - MA)
DE Elias Rudolph (Deerfield Beach - FL)
CB Omillio Agard (St. Joe's Prep - PA)
ATH Kaj Sanders (Bergen Catholic - NJ)
LB Elijah Newby (Cheshire Academy - CT)
** -- committed to Penn State
