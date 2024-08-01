On Thursday, Dawkins was named to the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy watch list. The award is given out annually to a student-athlete who embodies former Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel's "commitment to being a humanitarian, while honoring student-athletes who are inspired to serve others and make positive impacts on society."

Dawkins was Penn State's 2023 Public Service Award winner and won the team's Letterman's Club Scholarship award which is awarded to an outstanding gradate.



On the field, Dawkins has appeared in 26 games as a Nittany Lion but is in line for his biggest role yet as he is the favorite to be the Nittany Lions' starting center this season. Last season, he played in all 13 games for the Nittany Lions both on offense and special teams.

