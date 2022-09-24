PREVIEW: Penn State Football welcomes Central Michigan to town
The Penn State Football program will take to the gridiron once again this weekend, as head coach James Franklin and crew will look to keep the winning streak going as they welcome the Central Michigan Chippewas to town!
Below is a list of everything you need to know ahead of this week's game
GAME INFORMATION
WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Central Michigan Chippewas
WHEN: Saturday at Noon EST || Big Ten Network
WHERE: Beaver Stadium (110,889) -- State College, PA
SPREAD: Penn State -27.5 || Over/Under 63.0pts
SERIES RECORD: Penn State leads the series (1-0-0)
PREGAME COVERAGE....
- KNOW THE OPPONENT: CENTRAL MICHIGAN
- NN TV: NCAA 14 SIM -- PENN STATE FOOTBALL VS CMU
- NN TV: HC JAMES FRANKLIN PREVIEWS CMU MATCHUP
- NN TV: PENN STATE FOOTBALL PLAYERS PREVIEW CMU MATCHUP
- THROWBACK THURSDAY: LOOKING AT BOTH TEAMS STARTERS AS RECRUITS
2021 CHIPPEWAS BY THE NUMBERS....
RECORD: 10-4 (7-2)
POINTS PER GAME: 32.3
POINTS AGAINST: 25.8
PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 265.4
RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 179.2
PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 263.2
RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 119.3
NOTABLE CHIPPEWAS ON OFFENSE (2022 stats)....
-- QB Daniel Richardson (73-of-127 for 889yds / 7 TDs)
-- RB Lew Nichols III (23 car. for 258yds / 5 TDs)
-- WR Jalen McGaughy (11 rec. for 200 yards / 2 TDs)
NOTABLE CHIPPEWAS ON DEFENSE (2022 stats)....
-- LB Kyle Moretti (18 total tackles)
-- DB Trey Jones (16 total tackles / 1 INT)
NOTABLE CHIPPEWAS ON SPECIAL TEAMS...
-- K Marshall Meeder (1-of-5 on FGs this year, long of 48yds)
-- P Luke Elzinga (5 punts inside the 20 / 3 punts of 50+ yds)
NOTABLE TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITION....
TOP CLASS OF 2022 RECRUITS....
