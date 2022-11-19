PREVIEW: Penn State heads to Rutgers for final road game of 2022 season
The Penn State Nittany Lions will look to pick up another Big Ten Conference victory this weekend as they head over to New Jersey for an afternoon matchup against Rutgers.
Below is a list of everything you need to know ahead of this week's game
GAME INFORMATION
WHO: No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
WHEN: Saturday at 3:30 ET || BTN
WHERE: SHI Stadium (52,454) -- Piscataway, New Jersey
SPREAD: Penn State -19.0 || Over/Under: 45.0pts
SERIES RECORD: Penn State leads the series 30-2
PREGAME COVERAGE....
- BOWL PROJECTIONS ENTERING WEEK 11
- JAMES FRANKLIN RUTGERS PRESSER & NOTES
- PENN STATE WEDNESDAY PRACTICE TAKEAWAYS
- VIDEO: NCAA 14 SIMULATION: PENN STATE VS. MARYLAND
2022 RUTGERS BY THE NUMBERS....
RECORD: 4-6 (1-6)
POINTS PER GAME: 19.9
POINTS AGAINST: 25.9
PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 164.0
RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 143.8
PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 190.4
RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 134.4
NOTABLE SCARLET KNIGHTS ON OFFENSE....
-- QB Gavin Wimsatt (50-of-103 for 587yds / 4TDs & 6INTs)
-- RB Kyle Monangai (90 car. for 391yds / 2TDs)
-- WR Aron Cruickshank (40 rec. for 362yds / 2TDs)
NOTABLE SCARLET KNIGHTS ON DEFENSE....
-- DE Aaron Lewis (50 total tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FF)
-- LB Deion Jennings (79 total tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 4 pass deflections)
-- DB Christian Braswell (32 total tackles, 1 TFL, 3 INTs (1 for TD), 6 pass deflections)
NOTABLE TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS....
TOP CLASS OF 2022 RECRUITS....
