Next up in our preseason top 25 player countdown here at Happy Valley Insider we move to arguably the strongest position group on Penn State's roster the defensive end room. Checking in at no. 13 is redshirt senior defensive end Adisa Isaac .

As a true freshman in 2019, Isaac played in 11 games and flashed a lot of good things. The New York native recorded 3 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. He followed that up by recording both 1.5 tackles for a loss and sacks in the 2020 COVID season and was expected to take a huge step forward in 2021.

Unfortunately, Isaac would lose his 2021 season. This was due to an injury suffered in spring practice that kept him out for the entire season. It would later be learned that the injury was a torn Achilles.

After returning from his torn Achilles, Isaac started all 13 games for the Nittany Lions last fall. Isaac finished the season with 28 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, and four sacks. These results came despite Isaac spending much of the season still working his way back to being 100% healthy.

This fall, Isaac will be part of one of the best defensive end rooms in the entire country. The trio of Isaac, Chop Robinson, and Dani Dennis-Sutton will be terrorizing opposing offenses throughout the fall. With a strong season, Isaac will play his way into a big NFL future.