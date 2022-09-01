PREVIEW: Penn State Football set to open season on Thursday vs. Purdue
The Penn State Football program will take to the gridiron on Thursday night, as head coach James Franklin and crew will look to bounce back after back to back rough seasons.
The Nittany Lions will head out to Indiana to take on the Purdue Boilermakers in a matchup of Big Ten foes.
Below is a list of everything you need to know ahead of this week's game
GAME INFORMATION
WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Purdue Boilermakers
WHEN: Thursday at 8:00 EST || FOX
WHERE: Ross-Ade Stadium (57,236) -- West Lafayette, Indiana
SPREAD: Penn State -3.5 || Over/Under 53.5pts
SERIES RECORD: Penn State leads the series (15-3-1) || PSU on 9 game winning streak
PREGAME COVERAGE
- NN TV: NCAA 14 SIM -- PENN STATE FOOTBALL VS PURDUE
- PREDICTING WHICH TRUE FRESHMEN WILL PLAY IN 2022
- PENN STATE VS PURDUE: KEYS TO VICTORY FOR THE NITTANY LIONS
- WEATHER REPORT
- BEHIND ENEMY LINES: PURDUE BOILERMAKERS
- PURDUE HC JEFF BROHM PREVIEWS PENN STATE MATCHUP
- PENN STATE VS PURDUE: PLAYERS TO WATCH IN THURSDAY'S SEASON OPENER
- NN TV: PENN STATE FOOTBALL HC JAMES FRANKLIN PREVIEWS PURDUE MATCHUP
- JAMES FRANKLIN PRESS CONFERENCE NOTES: ALLAR, ROBINSON, NOURZAD, AND MORE
- NN TV: PENN STATE FOOTBALL PLAYERS PREVIEW PURDUE MATCHUP
- PENN STATE VS PURDUE BETTING UPDATE: LINE MOVEMENT AND TRENDS
- NN TV: JOSH TAYLOR BREAKDOWN THE PURDUE MATCHUP
2021 BOILERMAKERS BY THE NUMBERS....
RECORD: 9-4 (6-3)
BOWL GAME: TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs. Tennessee (W 48-45 OT)
POINTS PER GAME: 29.1
POINTS AGAINST: 22.4
PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 355.4
RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 84.2
PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 208.7
RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED: 157.8
TURNOVER MARGIN: -2
NOTABLE BOILERMAKERS ON OFFENSE....
-- QB Aidan O’Connell (315-of-439 for 3712 yards / Record: 28-11)
-- RB King Doerue (135 rushes for 557yds and two TDS)
-- TE Payne Durham (45 receptions for 467 yards and six touchdowns)
NOTABLE BOILERMAKERS ON DEFENSE....
-- DE Kydran Jenkins (35 Tackles)
-- LB/S Jalen Graham (64 tackles, two interceptions)
-- S Cam Allen (65 tackles, four interceptions)
NOTABLE BOILERMAKERS ON SPECIAL TEAMS...
-- K Brendan Cropsey (FG Long of 54, four 50+ FG’s)
-- P Jack Ansell (192 yards, longest punt of 56 yards)
NOTABLE TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS....
-- Charlie Jones (PR/KR/WR) - Iowa
-- Tyrone Tracy (WR) -- Iowa
-- Cole Brevard (DL) -- Penn State
-- Reese Taylor (DB) -- Indiana
TOP CLASS OF 2022 RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board