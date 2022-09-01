News More News
PREVIEW: Penn State Football set to open season on Thursday vs. Purdue

Anthony Siciliano • NittanyNation
The Penn State Football program will take to the gridiron on Thursday night, as head coach James Franklin and crew will look to bounce back after back to back rough seasons.

The Nittany Lions will head out to Indiana to take on the Purdue Boilermakers in a matchup of Big Ten foes.

Below is a list of everything you need to know ahead of this week's game

GAME INFORMATION

WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Purdue Boilermakers

WHEN: Thursday at 8:00 EST || FOX

WHERE: Ross-Ade Stadium (57,236) -- West Lafayette, Indiana

SPREAD: Penn State -3.5 || Over/Under 53.5pts

SERIES RECORD: Penn State leads the series (15-3-1) || PSU on 9 game winning streak

PREGAME COVERAGE 

2021 BOILERMAKERS BY THE NUMBERS....

RECORD: 9-4 (6-3)

BOWL GAME: TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs. Tennessee (W 48-45 OT)

POINTS PER GAME: 29.1

POINTS AGAINST: 22.4

PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 355.4

RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 84.2

PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 208.7

RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED: 157.8

TURNOVER MARGIN: -2

NOTABLE BOILERMAKERS ON OFFENSE....

-- QB Aidan O’Connell (315-of-439 for 3712 yards / Record: 28-11)

-- RB King Doerue (135 rushes for 557yds and two TDS)

-- TE Payne Durham (45 receptions for 467 yards and six touchdowns)

NOTABLE BOILERMAKERS ON DEFENSE....

-- DE Kydran Jenkins (35 Tackles)

-- LB/S Jalen Graham (64 tackles, two interceptions)

-- S Cam Allen (65 tackles, four interceptions)

NOTABLE BOILERMAKERS ON SPECIAL TEAMS...

-- K Brendan Cropsey (FG Long of 54, four 50+ FG’s)

-- P Jack Ansell (192 yards, longest punt of 56 yards)

NOTABLE TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS....

-- Charlie Jones (PR/KR/WR) - Iowa

-- Tyrone Tracy (WR) -- Iowa

-- Cole Brevard (DL) -- Penn State

-- Reese Taylor (DB) -- Indiana

TOP CLASS OF 2022 RECRUITS....

{{ article.author_name }}