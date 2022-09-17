GAMEDAY PREVIEW: Penn State set for road clash with Auburn
The Penn State football program will take on the Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon in one of the Nittany Lions' most anticipated road games in the James Franklin era. Both the Nittany Lions and Tigers enter Saturday afternoon's matchup at 2-0 on the season.
GAME INFORMATION
WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Auburn Tigers
WHEN: Saturday, September 17 3:30 p.m EST (2:30 CT) || CBS
WHERE: Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn, AL) -- 87,451
SPREAD: Penn State -2.5 || Over/Under 48
SERIES RECORD: Penn State leads the series (2-1-0)
PREGAME COVERAGE
- Penn State vs Auburn: Players to Watch
- STAFF PREDICTIONS: Penn State vs Auburn
- PSU 365 Pod: Penn State vs Auburn preview & week three picks
- Penn State vs Auburn: How to watch, updated betting odds, and weather
- Looking at some of the schemes run by the 2022 Auburn Football offense
- Penn State vs Auburn: Keys to victory for the Nittany Lions
- NN TV: Breaking down the big OOC matchup for the Nittany Lions
- Behind Enemy Lines: Q&A with Auburn Sports publisher Jay Tate
- Injury Report: Penn State Football vs Auburn
- TBT: Looking back at Penn State and Auburn starters as recruits
- Penn State set to get key offensive piece back in time for Auburn?
- Penn State practice takeaways: September 14
- NN TV: NCAA 14 Simulation -- Penn State vs. Auburn
- Know the Opponent - Auburn Tigers
- NN TV: Penn State Football players preview Auburn matchup
- NN TV: Penn State Football HC James Franklin previews Auburn
- Top-25 ranked Penn State opens as small favorite over Auburn
AUBURN TIGERS BY THE NUMBERS....
HEAD COACH: Bryan Harsin (2nd season; 8-7 - Career record: 84-31)
2021 Record: 6-7 (3-5)
2022 Record: 2-0 (0-0)
BOWL GAME: Did not make one
POINTS PER GAME: 28.3
POINTS AGAINST: 21.8
PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 240.1
RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 162.4
PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 245.6
RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 129.3
NOTABLE TIGERS ON OFFENSE (2022 stats)....
- QB TJ Finley (22-for-34, 279 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT)
- RB Tank Bigsby (29 att, 198 yards, 3 TD)
- WR Ja'Varrius Johnson (7 receptions, 158 yards)
NOTABLE TIGERS ON DEFENSE (2022 stats)....
- LB Cam Riley ( 13 solo, 7 assisted, 20 tackles)
- LB Owen Pappoe ( 5 tackles, 6 assisted, 11 tackles)
- DL Derick Hall (10 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack)
NOTABLE TIGERS ON SPECIAL TEAMS...
- K Anders Carlson (9-for-9 XP, 1-for-1 FG)
- P Oscar Chapman (4 punts for 159 yards, 39.8 avg)
TOP CLASS OF 2022 RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board