The Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday night host the Iowa Hawkeyes in their annual White Out matchup. Below, Happy Valley Insider prepares you for today's matchup with everything you need to know.

Not a Happy Valley Insider subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE LIONS DEN FORUM!

Penn State is a two-touchdown favorite over Iowa, with the line sitting at -14.5. The over/under for the game is currently at 38.5

DYLAN CALLAGHAN-CROLEY - EDITOR (Penn State: 34 || Iowa: 13 )

“Depending on what type of rain ultimately comes on Saturday, the game could be changed quite a bit. That being said, I think Penn State is the much better team between these two programs, and I just don't see any way Iowa moves the ball enough in this game to upset Penn State. I expect Iowa's defense to give Penn State some trouble here and there, but I do think the Nittany Lions will ultimately find enough success offensively while taking advantage of a few advantageous film positions.

MARTY LEAP - STAFF WRITER (Penn State: 24 || Iowa: 13)

"While still strong, this Iowa defense is not up to their usual par. Thanks in large part to lacking that game-wrecking EDGE rusher they always seem to have. That said, the offense still needs to take care of the ball and be careful.

Offensively, it's a Hawkeye squad that struggles to begin with. Factor in that they will be without their biggest playmaker in tight end Luke Lachey and their top two running backs, and it's hard to find points for them.

Penn State doesn't cover, but they still win by double digits to get to 4-0."

RICHIE SCHNYDERITE - PUBLISHER (Penn State: 28 || Iowa: 10)

“It's the White Out, which means there is a little extra juice around campus this week between the students, the alumni, the fans, and the football program. So, despite the bleak outlook for the weather, look for the Nittany Lions to dominate this one against a top-ranked defense while boasting their powerful rushing attack.

Expect big games on the ground from Singleton and Allen as they will show the world why they deserve to be in the conversation among the nation's top backs."

ZACH SEYKO - CONTRIBUTOR / LOCKED ON (Penn State: 27 || Iowa: 6)

"Like Illinois, Penn State's defense will be too much to overcome for the Hawkeyes. Untimely injuries to key players further put Iowa into a bind offensively. Drew Allar and Penn State's attack continues to protect the football and sustain drives while wearing out the opponent in the process."

ZANE BRANCEFIELD - CONTRIBUTOR / LOCKED ON (Penn State: 31 || Iowa: 14)

"The Penn State offense will come out hot with Harrison Wallace fully healthy again. Drew Allar is now experienced against a Big Ten opponent and found his groove towards the end of the game last week. Allar will pick up right where he left off. The Penn State defense will also continue to show how talented they are while only giving up touchdowns when they are lazy. Iowa will only give Penn State some minor problems for offense causing the Nittany Lions to get a field goal most likely towards the beginning of the game and only two punts. The rest of the time Penn State will capitalize and score touchdowns."

ANTHONY HAZAN - PSU 365 (Penn State: 27 || Iowa: 10 )

“It’s possible my score prediction changes slightly depending on the rain, but either way, I think Penn State’s streak of scoring 30+ points ends on Saturday. Regardless, I think Penn State and Penn State fans will walk out of the White Out satisfied with a 17-point win. The biggest key for Penn State will be to play a clean game and avoid turnovers. Do that, and I struggle to see how Iowa will put up enough points to stay competitive for 4 quarters. Iowa’s solid defense will keep them in it for 2.5 quarters, but ultimately, PSU’s offensive talent will come through and break this one open late."

CLAY SAUERTIEG - GUEST PICKER / FORMERLY OF HVI (Penn State: 30 || Iowa: 10 )

"With the weather looking shaky, I feel similarly unsteady about this prediction. But I can’t see any way PSU doesn’t win. The Hawkeyes just aren’t good. And their offense was already a disaster before losing three of its top weapons to injury. The vaunted Phil Parker defense is overrated. Sean Clifford and Mike Yurcich were tearing it apart before the injury in 2021. I expect Drew Allar to do the same unless the conditions are just so bad that throwing isn’t possible. In that case, it may be a bit closer. But if Penn State gets up early, expect James Franklin and co. to keep the pedal down, and the score could get really ugly."