When is the spring game? - Saturday, April 15, 2:00 p.m.

Is it being televised? - Yes, the spring game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

When do the parking lots open? How much is parking? - The parking lots will begin opening at 8:00 a.m. Fans without a parking pass that would've been obtained with their season parking booklets from last season will be charged $20 per vehicle with both cash and cards accepted. You can also purchase a pass in advance from the Bryce Jordan Center between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. RV passes will not be sold in advance. RV parking will cost $60 on game day, any companion car will be $40 while RV two-night parking will be $100.

Will traffic patterns be in effect? Normal game-day traffic patterns will not be in effect on Saturday.

What time do gates open? What gates can we enter through? Fans will be able to enter Beaver Stadium through the the A,B, C, and E gates. All gates will open at 12:00 p.m..