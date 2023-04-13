2023 Blue-White Spring Game Central
The Essentials...
When is the spring game? - Saturday, April 15, 2:00 p.m.
Is it being televised? - Yes, the spring game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
When do the parking lots open? How much is parking? - The parking lots will begin opening at 8:00 a.m. Fans without a parking pass that would've been obtained with their season parking booklets from last season will be charged $20 per vehicle with both cash and cards accepted. You can also purchase a pass in advance from the Bryce Jordan Center between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. RV passes will not be sold in advance. RV parking will cost $60 on game day, any companion car will be $40 while RV two-night parking will be $100.
Will traffic patterns be in effect? Normal game-day traffic patterns will not be in effect on Saturday.
What time do gates open? What gates can we enter through? Fans will be able to enter Beaver Stadium through the the A,B, C, and E gates. All gates will open at 12:00 p.m..
What else is going on in Happy Valley this weekend?
Blue-White Boardwalk: The game day fan festival will return for the Blue-White Game and will include food vendors, carnival games, free carnival rides, live music, and more. The boardwalk will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. It will be located in Football Parking Lot 41 (Bryce Jordan East Parking Lot).
Apparel and Equipment Sales: Fans can have the opportunity to buy team-issued apparel and equipment on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or while supplies last at Pegula Ice Arena. Cash, checks, and cards will be accepted.
Public Skate at Pegula Ice Arena: From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Pegula Ice Arena, fans can skate on the ice. Passes are $20 including skate rental.
Beaver Stadium Run: The Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run for Special Olympics Pennsylvania will take place on Sunday.
Other athletic events this weekend:
Friday -
NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Championships – Rec Hall – 1 p.m. (Session 1) and 7 p.m. (Session 2)
Softball vs. Rutgers – Nittany Lion Softball Park and Beard Field – 5 p.m.
Men’s Volleyball vs. Charleston (WV) – Rec Hall South Gym - 7 p.m.
Saturday -
Men’s Golf Rutherford Invitational – Penn State Golf Course – 8 a.m.
Men’s Volleyball vs. Charleston (WV) – Rec Hall South Gym – 4 p.m.
Softball vs. Rutgers – Nittany Lion Softball Park and Beard Field – 4:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Championships – Rec Hall – 6 p.m. (Session 3)
Sunday -
Men’s Golf Rutherford Invitational – Penn State Golf Course – 8 a.m.
Softball vs. Rutgers – Nittany Lion Softball Park and Beard Field – 2 p.m.
