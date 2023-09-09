GAMEDAY CENTRAL: Penn State vs. Delaware
Penn State looks to move to 2-0 on the season on Saturday afternoon as they host FCS opponent Delaware.
Below, Happy Valley Insider prepares you for tonight's matchup with everything you need to know.
WHEN, WHERE, HOW TO WATCH
When: 7:30 p.m.ET
When: Satuday, September 9. 12:00 p.m. ET
Where: Beaver Stadium (106,572)
TV: Streamed on Peacock. On the call will be Brendan Burke (PxP) and Michael Robinson (analyst).
Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Sideline (Brian Tripp)
SiriusXM: 134 (Penn State) or 196 (Delaware); SXM app
LOCKED ON NITTANY LIONS - Penn State football will dominate... Nittany Lions vs. Delaware Blue Hens preview & prediction
BETTING INFORMATION
SPREAD: Penn State -41 (-110)
JAMES FRANKLIN PREVIEWS WEST VIRGINIA
HAPPY VALLEY INSIDER'S PREDICTIONS
Dylan Callaghan-Croley: Penn State 45 - Delaware 10
Marty Leap: Penn State 56 - Delaware 7
Richie Schnyderite: Penn State 58 - West Virginia 10
Justin Morganstein: Penn State 48 - West Virginia 7
Zach Seyko: Penn State 63 - West Virginia 7
Zane Brancefield: Penn State 42 - West Virginia 7
PRE GAME AND GAME COVERAGE
POSTGAME COVERAGE
