How to Watch: 2024 Penn State Blue White Game
Penn State's 2024 spring practices will come to a conclusion on Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. Below you can find all the information you'll need for Saturday afternoon's game including kickoff time, where to watch, how to listen, related stories, and weather.
WHAT, WHEN, &WHERE
WHAT: 2024 Penn State Blue & White Game
WHEN: 2:00 p.m. ET
WHERE: Beaver Stadium
TV: Big Ten Network (Jason Ross, Matt Millen, Adam Breneman)
RADIO: Penn State Sports Radio Network (Steve Jones, Jack Ham)
LISTEN ONLINE: GoPSUSports
RELATED STORIES
WEATHER
It will feel like the fall in Beaver Stadium on Saturday. The high for the day will be 51 with the RealFeel according to Accuweather at 45. Some precipitation is expected in the morning but by the afternoon it should be nice and dry. There will be heavy wind throughout the day with sustained wins around 18 mph and wind gusts up to 39 mph.
