Welcome to everyone's favorite time of the year, the heart of the official visit season. Starting on Friday, Penn State will begin hosting recruits from around the country on official visits.
Below, you'll be able to find everything you need to know about Penn State's official visits this June. This will include the full visitor list of prospects we have confirmed, every article we've written regarding official visits and more.
VISITORS LIST
JUNE 2nd...
WR Jaylan Hornsby (Camden - NJ)
WR Chance Robinson (St. Thomas Aquinas - FL) -- Miami Commit
OL Tye Hylton (Oviedo - FL)
OL Deryc Plazz (Andrew Jackson - FL)
DE Amaris Williams (Clinton - NC)
DE/LB Jaylen Harvey (Quince Orchard - PA)
DT Liam Andrews (Dexter - MA)
DT Xavier Gilliam (Wilde Lake - MD)
LB Chris Cole (Salem - VA)
LB Kari Jackson (West Bloomfield - MI)**
CB Sione Laulea (College of San Mateo - CA)
S Dejuan Lane (Gilman - MD)
JUNE 9th...
QB Ethan Grunkemeyer (Olentangy - OH)**
RB Quinton Martin (Belle Vernon - PA)**
RB Corey Smith (Catholic Memorial - WI)**
WR Nick Marsh (River Rogue - MI)
TE Caleb Odom (Carrollton - GA)
TE Luke Reynolds (Cheshire Academy - CT)**
OL Eagan Boyer (Hough - NC)**
OL Cooper Cousins (McDowell - PA)**
OL Garrett Sexton (Arrowhead - WI)**
OL Donovan Harbour (Catholic Memorial - WI)**
DE Nigel Smith (Melissa - TX)
DE Xavier Porter (Tampa Catholic - FL)
DE Mylachi Williams (Monsignor Bonner - PA)
DE/LB Jamonta Waller (Picayune - MS)
LB Anthony Speca (Central Catholic - PA)**
CB Kenny Woseley (Imhotep - PA)**
CB Jameer Grimsley (Tampa Catholic - FL)
CB Jon Mitchell (Mandarin High School - FL)**
CB Antoine Belgrave-Shorter (Mandarin High School - FL)**
S Vaboue Toure (Irvington - NJ)
ATH Caleb Brewer (Wyomissing Area - PA)**
JUNE 16th...
WR Josiah Brown (Holy Trinity - NY)
OL Kai Greer (Marvin Ridge - NC)
OL Ethan Calloway (Lake Norman - NC)
DE Benedict Umeh (Avon Old Farms - CT)
DE Brian Robinson (Austintown Fitch - OH)
DT Deyvid Palepale (Hempfield - PA)
LB Elijah Newby (Cheshire Academy - CT)
CB Tehryon Nichols (Withrow - OH)
S Jaylen Heyward (Rockledge - FL) -- UGA Commit
JUNE 23rd...
WR Jerrae Hawkins (IMG Academy - FL)
OL Robby Martin (Huntington - WV)
OL Guerby Lambert (Catholic Memorial - MA)
DE Elias Rudolph (Deerfield Beach - FL)
DE DeAndre Cook (Friendship Academy - DC)
ATH Kaj Sanders (Bergen Catholic - NJ)
** -- committed to Penn State
