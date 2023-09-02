Below, Happy Valley Insider prepares you for tonight's matchup with everything you need to know.

Penn State opens its 2023 season on Saturday evening against the Big 12's West Virginia Mountaineers, the two programs meeting for the first time since 1992.

By Zane Brancefield

1. Dominate the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball

Penn State's defensive line has had a ton of hype coming into the season, while West Virginia returns most of their offensive line, which should be one of the best in the Big 12. This will be a quality week one test for the Nittany Lions defensive line. Penn State's offensive line has to replace Juice Scruggs and Landon Tengwall. Will Hunter Nourzad and JB Nelson be able to fill into the center and left guard spots smoothly against a quality but not great West Virginia front?



2. Get the rushing attack going early

Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Aleln are one of the best running back duos in the country. West Virginia gave up 149.6 yards per game on the ground last season, all in all, a decent number. With Drew Allar anticipated to make his first career start, getting the rushing attack going early for the Nittany Lions will be imperative for getting Drew comfortable.

3. Turn up the heat and bring the pressure on Garrett Greene (or Nicco Marchiol)

This builds off key No.1, but getting pressure on Garrett Greene (or Nicco Marchiol) will be very important for the Nittany Lions' success on Saturday. This is a West Virginia offense that averaged over 30 points per game last season, though they did lose a few key pieces. Greene has seen hostile environments before, but playing in a sold-out Beaver Stadium under the lights is a whole different animal. If the Nittany Lions can get to Greene early, it could be a long day for the West Virginia offense.

4. Build Drew's confidence early and often

With Drew Allar being the anticipated starter, making his first start on top of it, it will be important for Mike Yurcich and the Nittany Lions offense to build his confidence early. He has the talent; he had a fantastic fall camp, by all reports. the confidence is already there, but there will likely be some first-start jitters, perhaps. No matter if there is or isn't, get some short and medium passes in early, build the confidence, and then, as the game goes on, let him rip it.



