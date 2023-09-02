GAMEDAY CENTRAL: Penn State vs. West Virginia
Penn State opens its 2023 season on Saturday evening against the Big 12's West Virginia Mountaineers, the two programs meeting for the first time since 1992.
Below, Happy Valley Insider prepares you for tonight's matchup with everything you need to know.
Not a Happy Valley Insider subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE LIONS DEN FORUM!
WHEN, WHERE, HOW TO WATCH
When: 7:30 p.m.ET
Where: Beaver Stadium (106,572)
TV: Televised nationally on NBC. On the call will be NBC's Big Ten Saturday night team of Noah Engle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (color), and Kathryn Tappen (sideline).
Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones, Jack Ham
SiriusXM: 85 (Penn State) or 204 (West Virginia); SXM app
DISCUSS TONIGHT'S GAME WITH HAPPY VALLEY INSIDER STAFF AND FELLOW PENN STATE FANS IN OUR GAME THREAD!
LOCKED ON NITTANY LIONS - Penn State vs. West Virginia preview w/ Keenan Cummings of WVSports.com
Be sure to check out WVSports.com's own preview content for Saturday's matchup!
READ & LISTEN:
Penn State vs West Virginia: How to watch, betting lines, and more
Staff Predictions for Penn State Football versus West Virginia
HV TV: Penn State Football players preview West Virginia game
WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Penn State Athletics
Know Your Opponent: West Virginia Mountaineers
Penn State vs. West Virginia - Unofficial injury report
Elite class of 2025 DE to visit Penn State this weekend
PSU 365 Pod: Previewing the West Virginia game + season predictions
TBT: Penn State and West Virginia's projected starters as recruits
James Franklin reacts to Tengwall, what's next for the OL + practice notes
HV TV: James Franklin talks Tengwall retirement, latest from practice
Penn State offensive lineman Landon Tengwall medically retires
Penn State Football vs West Virginia Recruit Visitor List
Locked On Nittany Pod: Penn State STILL has not named a starting QB
HV TV: James Franklin previews season opener vs. West Virginia
Penn State vs. West Virginia: Tuesday media availability
West Virginia vs. Penn State Football: Comparative Analysis
Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich to coach from the box in 2023
Locked On Nittany Pod: Projecting Penn State Football's Depth Chart
HV TV: West Virginia NC Neal Brown talks Penn State game week
Penn State vs. West Virginia: Nittany Lions enter game week as big favorites
Behind Enemy Lines: West Virginia Mountaineers Football Edition
PSU 365 - Penn State vs. West Virginia preview
BETTING INFORMATION
SPREAD: Penn State -20.5
PSU MONEYLINE: -1449
WVU MONEYLINE: +833
OVER/UNDER: 49
KEYS TO VICTORY
By Zane Brancefield
1. Dominate the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball
Penn State's defensive line has had a ton of hype coming into the season, while West Virginia returns most of their offensive line, which should be one of the best in the Big 12. This will be a quality week one test for the Nittany Lions defensive line. Penn State's offensive line has to replace Juice Scruggs and Landon Tengwall. Will Hunter Nourzad and JB Nelson be able to fill into the center and left guard spots smoothly against a quality but not great West Virginia front?
2. Get the rushing attack going early
Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Aleln are one of the best running back duos in the country. West Virginia gave up 149.6 yards per game on the ground last season, all in all, a decent number. With Drew Allar anticipated to make his first career start, getting the rushing attack going early for the Nittany Lions will be imperative for getting Drew comfortable.
3. Turn up the heat and bring the pressure on Garrett Greene (or Nicco Marchiol)
This builds off key No.1, but getting pressure on Garrett Greene (or Nicco Marchiol) will be very important for the Nittany Lions' success on Saturday. This is a West Virginia offense that averaged over 30 points per game last season, though they did lose a few key pieces. Greene has seen hostile environments before, but playing in a sold-out Beaver Stadium under the lights is a whole different animal. If the Nittany Lions can get to Greene early, it could be a long day for the West Virginia offense.
4. Build Drew's confidence early and often
With Drew Allar being the anticipated starter, making his first start on top of it, it will be important for Mike Yurcich and the Nittany Lions offense to build his confidence early. He has the talent; he had a fantastic fall camp, by all reports. the confidence is already there, but there will likely be some first-start jitters, perhaps. No matter if there is or isn't, get some short and medium passes in early, build the confidence, and then, as the game goes on, let him rip it.
MATCHUPS TO WATCH
1. Penn State's defensive line vs. West Virginia's offensive line
Zane talked about it above, but that Penn State defensive line vs. West Virginia offensive line matchup will be one to really watch and will ultimately decide how long the Mountaineers can stay in this game. If the Nittany Lions front four (and front seven) feasts early on, it could get ugly quite fast.
2. Nick Singleton/Kaytron Allen vs. West Virginia's linebackers
Good luck to every defender trying to bring down these two in 2023. This will be another key matchup on Saturday. Can West Virginia's linebackers contain Singleton and Allen? It will be especially intriguing to see how much either is used in the passing attack and how the Mountaineers linebackers can cover the two sophomores.
3. WVU WR Devin Carter vs. Kalen King
The former Penn State transfer commitment Devin Carter enters the season as West Virginia's probable No.1 wide receiver. He'll also likely match up a few times throughout Saturday against Kalen King, one of the best defensive backs in the country. Will West Virginia dare to target King? We wouldn't recommend it, but it will be a matchup to watch nonetheless.
JAMES FRANKLIN PREVIEWS WEST VIRGINIA
HAPPY VALLEY INSIDER'S PREDICTIONS
Dylan Callaghan-Croley: Penn State 45 - West Virginia 17
Marty Leap: Penn State 41 - West Virginia 14
Richie Schnyderite: Penn State 42 - West Virginia 10
Justin Morganstein: Penn State 41 - West Virginia 13
Zach Seyko: Penn State 35 - West Virginia 13
Zane Brancefield: Penn State 42 - West Virginia 21
Clay Sauertieg: Penn State 41 - West Virginia 17
Consensus: Penn State 41 - West Virginia 15
PRE GAME AND GAME COVERAGE
Follow along with Happy Valley Insider throughout Saturday on our forums, The Lions Den and Penn State Football. Also, be sure to follow @PennStateRivals on Twitter.
POSTGAME COVERAGE
Stay tuned at Happy Vally Insider throughout Saturday night, Sunday, and Monday as we recap the Nittany Lions' matchup against West Virginia. Recaps, instant analysis, key takeaways, position grades, and more.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board